ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man shot in 2021 has died of his injuries, turning the police case into a murder investigation.

Adolfo Rodriguez, 61, was standing in his driveway along Hudson Avenue on October 14, 2021 when someone shot him multiple times, according to Rochester police.

Rodriguez was hospitalized, then taken to a long term care facility suffering from severe brain damage. He died on October 22.

Police said Wednesday no suspects had been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the RPD Major Crimes Section at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.