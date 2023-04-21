ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the Lilacs are blooming! With the Lilac festival just a few weeks away the question is, how are the flowers shaping up?

Superintendent of Horticulture Mark Quinn says with such a big variety in the park it’s normal to see some Lilacs bloom earlier than the main collection, and the warm weather lately has pushed them farther than one would expect.

“Weather’s kind of strange right now these 80-degree days are pushing stuff real hard and then it gets cool and holds them real good. Right now, if I had to guess I’d say the first weekend may be better than the second weekend, but I’m pretty confident we’re going to have a good bloom of Lilacs during the festival “

“They look like they’re blooming early. That being said, as long as it stays cool, we’ll be okay,” Quinn says.

Notice how Mark said cool, and not cold. Lilacs are fairly hardy flowers and can handle temperatures dipping just below freezing, but a hard freeze with lows in the 20s and teens would create enough reason to be concerned.

“…the flowers are saying one thing and the 80-degree day today is saying something else, so we’ll see what it looks like by tomorrow but looking at the weather forward it looks like we’re getting 60s and 50s, so I think they’ll hold very well,” Quinn says.

Mark says the magnolias are blooming beautifully right now and typically are 3 to 4 weeks ahead of the Lilacs anyway, but now is a great time to see all of what’s blooming at Highland Park.

“Come to the park anytime it’s a beautiful place to be. I’m sure on a beautiful day like today it’s going to be well visited. All the parks are beautiful to come to. We love to see the people out,” Quinn says.

And with the weather looking fairly seasonable between now and the festival, we should be in for a beautiful display.