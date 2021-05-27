How should Rochester spend its $202 million in federal stimulus funding?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester will receive $202 million through the federal stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan Act, and city officials want residents to weigh in on how it should be spent.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday that city residents will have three opportunities to provide input on how this money should be allocated:

An online survey

An in-person Community Input Session will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3 via Zoom. A link to the meeting be posted online here.

A Telephone Town Hall meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

“These funds represent an historic opportunity to shape Rochester’s recovery in a manner that delivers the equity our citizens deserve,” Mayor Warren said. “That is why we need the input of our residents to help us maximize the benefit of these funds and turn opportunity into reality. With the insight of our residents and employers, I am confident we can put these dollars to work for all of our citizens and create Rochester’s first new era for everyone.”

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) includes $65 billion for cities, towns and villages. Rochester’s allocation will be disbursed over two years, and the first $101 million payment arrived in the middle of May.

The U.S. Department of Treasury listed four objectives for the funds: