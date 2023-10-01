ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Touching down at the airport early Saturday evening, Honor Flight Rochester’s “Mission 80.”

61 veterans from the Rochester region took part, ranging in service from the Korean war to Cold War, and the largest group of vets from the Vietnam War.

Honor flight is 100 percent volunteer ran, providing veterans what’s described as “the trip of a lifetime.”

Each mission, a group flies to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments created to honor their sacrifices and dedication to defending our country.

“It’s far too easy for some Americans to take advantage of the freedoms we enjoy and take it for granted and these are the freedoms that have been secured over and over by the brave men and women like each and every one of you,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “You are what makes us the greatest country in the world, and I want to say, ‘Thank You’ for your service and thank you for your sacrifice, and your continued sacrifices and service for this country.”

According to the non-profit, Honor Flight has flown 4,007 veterans on missions, including Sunday’s Mission 80.