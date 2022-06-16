ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Honor Flight Rochester will hit the skies with 50 local veterans for its upcoming mission, and touch down in time to celebrate Father’s Day, organizers announced Thursday.

Mission 72 will fly during the weekend of June 18-19

Organizers say a total of 50 veterans will be onboard for the special trip, including two WWII veterans, eight Korean War veterans, seven Cold War veterans, one Korea/Cold War veteran, two Cold WarVietnam veterans, and 30 Vietnam veterans.

The previous mission trip was described by local veterans as “the trip of a lifetime.”

Since 2008, Honor Flight Rochester has flown 3,490 veterans funded by community members.

Participating veterans are scheduled to depart from the Greater Rochester International Airport on Saturday at 6 a.m. and return to the ground Sunday between 12:30 and 1:45 p.m.