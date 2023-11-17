ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital was briefly put on lockdown Friday, after police received what they said was a “suspicious call.”

The Rochester Police Department received a 911 call claiming a potentially armed person was outside the hospital standing near a car.

Hospital security put the building into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police said the hospital grounds were checked and cleared by RPD, and the unknown individual was not found. They said hospital security would lift the lockdown shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Police are treating the investigation as a suspicious call. Officers will remain stationed around the hospital.

News 8 has a crew outside the hospital. Check back for more information.