ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A major project was unveiled at Highland Hospital Friday.

The facility’s new $70 million patient tower has been finished. The structure will allow the hospital to provide private rooms to nearly all patients.

Doctors we spoke to say this is becoming the standard for hospital care nationwide, and they’re eager to present it locally.

“There’s more opportunities for these patients to be cared to individually instead of two people in one room creating confusion,” said Dr. Bilal Ahmed. “I think there’s a lot of healing occurring in better spaces —a private room is a much better space— to concentrate on the disease process itself.”

Highland Hospital’s CEO says a similar effort is also a priority over at Strong Memorial Hospital.