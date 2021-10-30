‘He’s healing so fast’: Family of male victim in Seward St crash provides update on condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been two weeks since a fatal car crash took the life of Tashara Pugh, 36.

Police say four young men were speeding from officers in a stolen car when they crashed into Pugh, sending her vehicle over 100 yards off the tarmac on Seward Street in Rochester.

News 8 spoke to Pugh’s family shortly after the accident, and now we’re hearing from the family of her fiancé, who was in the passenger seat beside her that night.

According to Rochester Police officials, his injuries were critical and was left fighting for his life.

Tishara Pugh and Tarik Muhammad got engaged about a year ago. They even had a child on the way, right as Pugh was killed. She left behind five other children.

Muhammad’s sister Dr. Leticia Guice says it’s a tragedy. But a miracle her brother is still here.

“I got a call from my mother,” Dr. Guice said. “Tarik Muhammad which is my brother that was in a car accident, was in an accident.”

Dr. Guice says her world changed that day.

“Oh I was freaking out to be honest with you,” Dr. Guice said. “I didn’t know what else to think other than to be strong for my other siblings because there’s seven of us total.”

Muhammad was on life support for a week. According to Dr. Guice, medical professionals said almost every bone in his body was broken, and it’s a miracle that he’s still alive.

“His pelvis was broken, legs feet, hands,”Dr. Guice said. “And then of course he has two punctured lungs.”

She says he’s been through a series of major surgeries and just recently started talking again.

Dr. Guice credits doctors and family prayer circles.

While he may be awake, it hasn’t been easy adjusting to reality. A significant piece of his life is now gone.

“When he said ‘Where’s Tishara?’ my mother said, ‘Tarik she’s deceased,’ she said she broke down and Tarik broke down.”

Dr. Guice remembers Pugh for her bright personality and wishes it didn’t have to end like this.

“Oh she was a wonderful person, very bubbly, Dr. Guice said.”

The whole tragedy leaving her with a sobering reminder: “You really have to be aware of your surroundings to be honest with you,” she said. “You never know if you’re gonna make it home. Tomorrow is not promised.”

Guice declined to comment on the four young men who police say were driving the stolen car.

She hopes there will definitely be more closure for her and her family, once the investigation is complete.

As for the four suspects involved in that crash, police say charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.