Update: More current information regarding the power outage has been added

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester brewery, Heroes Brewing Company, which donates money to non-profits and good causes for each four-pack sold, was allegedly burgled overnight.

This is the second time in six months that something similar happened to the Atlantic Ave brewery. In February, the brewery says someone driving a stolen car smashed into their door and stole from there.

Overnight, co-founder of the brewery, Greg Fagen, said the cash register was taken, but said there was “only enough (money) to play a couple of video games with.”

But that doesn’t mean the brewery won’t be out some cash: between replacing the stolen register, and the cost of the repair to the window, the brewery will likely be spending over two thousand dollars.

Fagen says he found out when he arrived at the brewery in the morning to find the door broken into. He even said that the alleged burglars left the crowbar they used outside the door.

He added that this alleged burglary happened after a power outage, which first happened at midnight, which also means that there’s no security camera footage. The power came back around 1 p.m. today.

That power outage could have been much worse for the brewery; tens of thousands of beer in the tanks need to stay refrigerated. The beer in coolers needs to be kept cold as well. But Fagen says the inventory is good as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Fagen adds the whole building was out, but Heroes Brewing was the only one burgled.

Howard Nielsen, the landlord of the mall, said in a statement that their breaker is only one year old, but said “these (kinds of) breakers are very sensitive to moisture,” and that the excess amount of rain compared to last year likely led to the failure of the unit today.

“It was a bad day and hopefully things get better,” Nielsen said.

Fagen said this today on these recent challenges:

“To have several thousand dollars of unexpected bills is certainly not helpful, but we’re undeterred. We’re firm believers in our mission, and we won’t stop that,” he said. “We will be closed tonight while we repair and clean up, but we’ll be open tomorrow, and we encourage people to have a glass of defiance with us.”

Fagen said he has filed a police report. News 8 has requested comment and additional information from Rochester police and has yet to receive a reply.