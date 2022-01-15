ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a heavy police presence near Garson Avenue in Rochester Saturday night.

RPD spotted a man in the area wanted for a “violent felony assault” in the 500 block of Garson Ave. as he attempted to get into a car with another man.

According to authorities as RPD officers approached them, the suspects took off down the road but then crashed into a tree, forcing them to get out and run away on foot.

One of the men was arrested at the vehicle while the other was caught a short distance away from the crash.

A helicopter was called in to help search the area briefly.

The identity of both men has not been released or what serious felony assault one of them was wanted for.

Garson Avenue by Stout Street is currently blocked off as police conduct their investigation.

