ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the loss by the Amerks Friday night, fans obviously were not in the best mood exiting Blue Cross Arena.

With a handful of minutes still left in the game, fans started the exodus out of the arena. While disappointment was certainly in the air, one little girl reminded us, this loss isn’t everything.

“Super bummed. It’s just like, making it this far and then losing like that it’s just you know, a bummer,” Amerks fan Amelia Tyo said.

Season ticket holder Dean said this hits right in the heart.

“It hurts to lose like that, they needed to be a little more aggressive and we just didn’t see that today,” he said.

Aaron Baker said he’s upset — but the whole evening was not lost.

“To go this far and then to lose by one point like that, it’s heartbreaking,” he said. “But it was a great crowd here tonight everybody was energetic, and it was good to see that. We need that here in Rochester.”

David Rivers just got back from Alaska and rushed to the game tonight — but he saw the best in Rochester and Hershey.

“What I’m seeing is a great game by two outstanding goal tenders on both teams,” he said. “So really, Amerks tried everything to close the net they did a lot of creative stuff.”

Carlee, a young optimist taking this icy loss for what it was, and letting it go. She’s looking ahead.

“They tried their hardest, but sometimes you lose — and that’s okay!” she said.

Carlee reminding us to pick up the loss and move forward. Until next time for the Amerks.