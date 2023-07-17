ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Major changes are starting next month for landlords who do business in the City of Rochester. Several of the changes surround harsher penalties for violations which go unanswered.

Overall, there are three new ordinances which will have a range of changes rolling out over the next several months. The goal of these bills, as described in the legislation packet, is to address the more egregious problems when it comes to the state of housing in Rochester. In the first topic, a handful of amendments to Code Enforcement.

Some of the changes set more urgent language when it comes to the type of violation. For example, previously deemed ‘High Hazard Offenses’ are now labeled as ‘Immediate’ and must be addressed within 24-hours. These include things like working smoke detectors, sewage in the apartment, no heat, no water, no electricity, etc. Currently, those rates start at $150 for the first offense but beginning August 1st, that fine will go to $500 for the first offense.

The City’s Corporation Counsel, Linda Kingsley explains, the hope is harsher penalities will stoke greater incentive for landlord to not just address problems, but remedy them in a timely manner; at the very least, communicate.

“We have a provision that if we’re required to bring a lawsuit against you because you’re ignoring the violations, then we can seek up to $1,000 per day per violation from the court. Now, it will be up to the judge how much they give us but there is the potential for tens of thousands of dollars in fines for a landlord who chooses to get the notice and orders and ignore them,” Kingsley says.

Another major change, establishing a fine of up to $5,0000 for demolishing a property without going through the proper legal channels.

“The reasoning is…well should be kind of obvious. When you demolish a building, there’s debris, we don’t know what’s in that debris — there could be asbestos that needs to be dealt with properly. You want to make sure the debris is removed, it’s done safely so we can’t have people just ignoring that,” Kingsley explains.

Additionally, tickets for unaddressed violations (previously set solely under the ‘low’ category, but now applicable based on gravity of offense) can now be issued after 30 days, as opposed to the previous 60-day-deadline.

Dennis Meitz is a Certified Property Manager with Park Centre Properties. The company manages its own properties and works with landlords, both in state and out. He tells News8 he can foresee some challenges with those deadlines, noting supply chain backlogs, material accessibility, and current construction market.

“Life-safety is different, smoke detectors, things like that. They need to be remedied and we would do that with our own personnel, but other violations sometimes require subcontractors and as long as the effort’s being made by the landlord, I think the city should look at that as a reasonable effort to get it done,” says Mietz

The legislation packet also establishes a Vacant Property Registry. Starting January 1st, 2023, owners with properties which sit vacant for 60 or more days will be required to register with the city and present a plan of their intentions with that property. The registry will also mandate out-of-county landlords create and inform the city of a Monroe County based property manager. And there’s more:

It also requires that, if you’re an LLC, because I’m sure you’ve seen most properties are run by LLC’s for liability reasons, you have to identify all the people behind the LLC,” says Kingsley.

“You know there are a lot of landlords that, every property is a different LLC. We can’t know that the same problem landlord is behind ten LLCs that are problems and maybe we need to target that landlord first,” she adds.

The third ordinance is an educational and communication component; laying out the Landlord-Tenants Bill of Rights. Starting August 1st, when the city goes to a property to issue a Certificate of Occupancy, or if they are there for a violation, tenants will be given a sheet informing them of their rights, as well as the rights of landlords. A mass distribution to all landlords and apartment complexes across the city will formally get off the ground at the start of the new year.