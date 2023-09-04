ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A celebration took over the Baden Street area in Rochester on Labor Day.

The Hanover Project Reunion took place Monday at Baden Park.

Back in the 1950s, the Hanover Houses were Rochester’s first attempt at public housing for low-income families. It was made up of seven buildings with “spacious” apartments for each family.

While the original buildings were demolished in the ’80s, their legacy lives on. Organizers say it’s not just about the buildings, it’s about the community.

“It was undesirable housing at one time, but great things come out of areas of poverty, and this is the legacy of that,” said Herbert Starkes with the Hanover Entertainment Committee. “The legacy of Hanover Houses is everywhere. You can’t go nowhere in the City of Rochester and not find someone that was from Hanover Houses or involved with Hanover Houses in some type of way.”

The celebration has been a yearly event on Labor Day for the last 22 years.