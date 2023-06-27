ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The defendant in a 2021 double murder case out of Rochester was convicted by a jury Tuesday.

Timothy Brown, 30, was convicted of two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the November 2021 murders of Tywan Harper and Malakai Smith.

Police were called to an apartment building on Chestnut Street in Rochester around 3:00 a.m. on November 11, 2021 for reports of gunshots. They found Smith, 19, and Harper, 22, dead inside a stairwell.

Investigators at the time said there was security footage inside the building. Brown was arrested a month later.

“Malakai Smith and Tywan Harper were young men who had their lives ahead of them, until Timothy Brown ripped their lives away,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Timothy Brown did not consider the value of these men’s lives, their loved ones, or his own life which will now be spent in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Brown faces a minimum of 20 years to Life and a maximum of Life without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for July 28.