ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement Thursday criticizing Rochester Gas and Electric for planning to raise the utility rates for Rochester.

This comes after Avangrid, the owner of RG&E and NYSEG, announced the two companies filed for proposed changes to delivery rates with the New York State Public Service Commission.

Officials from Avangrid said their plans, called ‘Reliable Energy New York: Investing in Our Future,’ outline investments in reliable and resilient upgrades to their infrastructure, more customer resources, more smart technology, and enable clean energy.

Officials from Avangrid also said that this plan proposes a rate structure that would add $10-18 to the average electric or gas customer’s monthly costs, or a 13-22% increase on each bill — something Governor Hochul takes issue with.

The governor issued the following statement in wake of the proposal, in part saying:

“It’s outrageous and unacceptable that utility companies are proposing the largest rate increase in recent history for more than 1.2 million consumers in Upstate New York. The Department of Public Service is legally required to review all proposed rate increases, and I urge them to scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases. At a time when so many families are struggling because of global economic headwinds and nationwide inflation, I will keep fighting to get money back in the pockets of New Yorkers by accelerating middle-class tax cuts, giving consumers a gas tax holiday that begins next week, and providing rent and utility relief to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.”

You can view RG&E and NYSEG’s full outline for “Reliable Energy NY” here.