ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department honored six locals for their bravery and heroic lifesaving actions at school and in our community Thursday with the Crime Stoppers Good Citizen Award.

Among the honorees are five students and one adult who risked his life to save another.

“Early spring we seen a man drifting down the river, me and a few of my colleagues, and it was just being at the right place at the right time,” said Michael Chudyk. “I was able to get into the river and save him from drowning. It’s very cool to see all the recognition from everybody. When I jumped in it wasn’t something I was thinking about, but it’s good to see everyone honoring the good things happening in our community.”

Crime Stoppers says they hope to repeat the Good Citizen Award every year by recognizing those who have stepped up in the community to do the right thing.