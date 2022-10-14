ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Golfing is usually a sport saved for the warmer seasons, but now there is new technology in Rochester that lets you golf year-round.

Manager at the Big Oak Golf Shop, Nico Diprima says Rochester has a huge golfing community.

“We have one of the largest amounts of golfers per capita,” Diprima said.

Those are golfers who otherwise would have to wait until the spring to get back on the course, until now! Big Oak’s new TopTracer range is the first technology of its kind in the area, according to Diprima.

“It’s able to track your golf ball, we’re able to get distances for your golf ball, you can play a round of golf with it, you can play with your friends, you can have up to eight people per stall. We have heaters in here. So, it’ll keep us nice and toasty throughout the winter,” Diprima said. “I’m really happy to introduce this because a lot of people that don’t play golf are really shy about playing golf. So, this is something to be able to introduce people to the game, have fun, go out, hit some balls, and really just learn how to play golf.”

Comparably, the Top Tracer Technology is like bringing Top Golf, a big facility you see in major cities, to a small mom-and-pop shop.

“We’re just happy to be able to introduce something like this and have something like this in Rochester that’s smaller for our community,” Diprima said.

Those interested can rent a stall for $45 per hour and bring as many as eight people along.

