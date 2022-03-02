ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring dentist visits are just around the corner and a local college is offering them to kids for free.

Monroe Community College’s Dental Studies Clinic is kicking off its annual Give Kids A Smile Day on its campus this Saturday. Dental hygiene students will be doing free dental cleanings for kids ages 3 to 14.

Community volunteer dentists will be there to provide consultation and evaluation.

Appointments are required for this event and a parent or guardian is required at be at the appointment with them.

“Oral health and preventative care is so important for children and its good to complete that outreach and really teach children the importance of oral care.” Nicole Pierce an instructor at MCC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic said.

The students and instructors say this is a great opportunity to educate and give back to the community.

“Just being able to help serve children in the community, being able to help them out, also to not only educate the patient but the parent as well” Tara Donteo, a second year dental hygiene student at MCC said.

You can schedule a time to get your kids teeth cleaned this Saturday or March 19th by calling 585-292-2045.