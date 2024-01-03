ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many changes are coming with the new year such as a new executive director for the Geva Theatre, James Haskins.

This comes after an extensive national search.

Haskins was previously a managing director of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, and the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia.

He said in a statement he is honored to join the team as its new executive director, and he looks forward to immersing himself into the Rochester community, where he is excited to join a culture that values the joy of live performances.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is expected to announce a new partnership with Geva Thursday that would extend access to the arts to people living in the city.