ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “This time we really want to get this done right,” School Board President Cynthia Elliot said Tuesday night on the search for a permanent superintendent for the Rochester City School District.

Elliot was presented with three possible options to conduct the superintendent search: The board itself can decide, BOCES can help find someone, or a private firm can do it.

Former superintendent Dr. Lesli-Myers Small stepped down over the summer. Dr. Carmine Peluso is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

State Monitor Dr. Shelly Jallow weighed in on those three possibilities. “So that’s one of your first decision points as to if you’re going to do a search: who is going to do that search?” she said.

Board member Camille Simmons wants the community to have input, to which Jallow responded “absolutely.”

“Because I believe that it’s so important for the community on every level to be it internal employees, our parents, our students — what have you, be a part of this at the inception,” said Simmons.

Jallow said the Board needs to decide a timeline as to when they want a permanent superintendent, also if the search will be an open—or a confidential—search.

“The idea is that people who apply understand that their candidacy will be kept confidential,” she explained.

That process is kept quiet until there’s a final group of selections. “When you get to the finalists, usually it becomes a public presentation to the community,” Jallow said.

Not everyone though, wants a confidential process. “We have to be honest about who we are. We’re leakers. We leak stuff here. And that would turn someone who applied here off immediately,” Commissioner Ricardo Adams said.

Commissioner James Patterson said no matter how the search is conducted, it all comes down to one thing.”But I would not be looking for anyone that would be here to serve their own purposes. It would have to be our children first,” he said.