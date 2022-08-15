ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The only outdoor public pool in Rochester is open once again to the public. The Genesee Valley Park (GVP) pool is reopening to the public Monday.

The pool had been closed for the summer as it underwent $2.2 million in renovations. Improvements include a new pool surface, deck, fence, lifeguard chairs, starting blocks, slide, and lighting. In addition, the plaza entrance received a facelift.

GVP pool is located at 131 Elmwood Avenue, just down the road from the University of Rochester’s River Campus. The pool will be open through September 5 this year, from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is closed on weekends.

Open swim is from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with lap swimming taking place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the pool is free. For more information on daily schedules and programs, call the Genesee Valley Sports Complex at (585) 428-7888.