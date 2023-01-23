Editor’s Note: The funeral service for Bishop Matthew Clark will be live-streamed on this page this afternoon beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is invited to say goodbye to Bishop Matthew Clark, who passed away at 85 years old.

Public visitation for Bishop Clark continues Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Afterwards, the funeral mass will take place in the afternoon.

Following the funeral mass, Bishop Clark will be buried in the Bishops Crypt at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The public visitation continues from Sunday evening’s prayer service. During Sunday’s service, Father Joseph Hart, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace and St. Thomas More, delivered the sermon.

“So tonight we gather, to begin the handing over process,” said Father Hart. “Handing over to God our beloved brother and accompanying him with our prayers.”

Bishop Clark spent over 30 years as a bishop from 1979 to 2012. He was installed as the eighth Bishop of Rochester in June 1979. He retired from the position at 75 years old.