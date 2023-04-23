ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of 10 juveniles broke multiple windows and a door of the Culver Road McDonald’s Sunday afternoon, according to Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the McDonald’s on Culver Road for reports of people breaking windows.

Upon their arrival, officers were informed that a group of 10 individuals — ages 12 to 14 — were in front of the McDonald’s attempting to break the windows on the establishment. The individuals broke a window before leaving the area on bicycles.

News 8 staff on scene also reported the breaking of one of the McDonald’s entry doors.

Police say the reason for the crime is unknown, and they are working with staff and witnesses to gather video and identify who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. News 8 has reached out to McDonald’s for comment. Check back for updates.