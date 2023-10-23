ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city square in the northwest of France has been dedicated to famous abolitionist and Rochester legend Frederick Douglass. This marks the 65th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Rochester and Rennes, France.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans spent a week there at the invitation of Rennes Mayor Nathalie Appéré. They joined the direct descendant of Douglass, Kenneth Morris Jr., at the dedication ceremony.

“They also opened the Toni Morrison school on Rochester Avenue in Rennes, France and they also have a Susan B. Anthony Square,” Evans said. “It’s good to see Rochester gets worldwide attention for the individuals that we have that have made an impact in our community.”

A delegation from Rennes visited Rochester earlier in May.