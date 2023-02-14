ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives —the group co-founded by direct descendants of Douglass— is celebrating the famous abolitionist leader and Rochester resident’s birthday with an exciting new announcement to honor his and his family’s legacy.

Rochester will soon be the home of the Frederick Douglas Museum Center for Knowledge, Equality and Justice. The group recently purchased a property on East Main Street for that museum.

Organizers say this project is important, as it shines a light on other members of the Douglass family who have done so much work. They also hope it will give folks a greater understanding of Douglass, as they say many people know about the abolitionist, but don’t have the full picture of the man.