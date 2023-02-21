SSOs talk about why they ran towards an active shooter situation

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Franklin school safety officers were honored at Tuesday night’s Rochester City Council meeting for their actions on January 5 when an active shooter situation developed right outside school walls.

Deverin Dillon and Sandra Beasely ran towards the gunshots, not away, according to City Council President Miguel Melendez.

“You chose to assist three students crouched in a corner of a doorway,” Melendez said to the two and the crowd within Council Chambers. “You unlocked the door, grabbed the students, called 911 and followed procedures to start a lockout. Due to your heroic actions you ensured the safety of all students on that day and we are grateful for your commitment to serving our youth.”

On that day incident blocks away ended with a shooter hovering over cowering students at a doorway of Franklin High School.

Shots were fired, but despite the close proximity, no one was injured.

You can read the account of two of those students caught in the moment here.

Both Beasley and Dillon addressed the crowd Tuesday night.

“We just did our job, that’s what we do and what our kids come into the building, I understand that they’re your babies, but when they come into that building, when they come into Franklin, they’re our babies and we’re not going to let anything happen to our babies,” Beasley said.

“When you’re kids come in our building, we treat your kids like our kids so I’d do it again if I had to and thank you and I appreciate all this,” Dillon said.

Councilmember Michael Patterson said later in the meeting that SSOs should be seen as first responders.