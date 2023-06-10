Former RPD Sgt. Brett Sobieraski with runners at North Ponds Park in Webster (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former RPD Sergeant Brett Sobieraski is set to complete 50 days running in memoriam of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Sunday morning.

Starting in late April in Florida, Sgt. Sobieraski began with a goal of 47 days running marathons across eight states. On Friday, he announced he extended his goal by an extra two days.

Saturday, Sgt. Sobieraski ran to the Albion Strawberry Festival, participated in its 5k, and then ran home.

Sgt. Sobieraski will begin at noon Sunday from Scottsville Road to Elmwood Avenue. He will then head south on East Avenue and Fairport Road, then onto Marsh Road toward White Haven Memorial Park.

He will visit the graves of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Daryl Pierson before going to the three-mile community run at Genesee Valley Park.

People are invited to run with Sgt. Sobieraski. Registration for Sunday’s run remains open until 11:59 a.m. and can be accessed here. For those who may not want to run, but still want to contribute, visit the Locust Club website for donation information.