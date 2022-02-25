ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief, and current Republican candidate for Congress, La’Ron Singletary has settled his lawsuit with the City of Rochester, according to the attorneys.

“Mr. Singletary believes that the ability to move on to the next chapter was not only in his interest, but in the interest of the community as a whole,” attorneys said in a statement Friday.

Mayor Malik Evans’ office released details of the settlement on Sunday. The city agreed to pay Singletary $75,000, and provide health insurance benefits consistent with those he would have received through retirement.

According to city officials, there were no non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements tied to the settlement. The settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing on the part of the city.

Following his firing in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death, Singletary accused former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren of defamation of character, wrongful termination and sought $1.5 million in damages.

The now-settled lawsuit reiterated much of what Singletary said in his nine-hour public deposition regarding the death of Prude — claiming that Warren said things that weren’t true and that she asked the chief to lie publicly. Warren said Singletary characterized Prude’s death as a drug overdose.

The lawsuit said the mayor’s “false and defamatory statement” as well as “material omissions” caused harm to Singletary’s reputation for “honesty, integrity, truthfulness.” It alleged pressure to support Warren’s “false narrative,” and created a “hostile work environment” that prevented Singletary from “performing his duties as Chief of Police.”

Singletary announced his retirement shortly after news of Prude’s death became public in September 2020, but was fired by Warren before the retirement took effect. Public disagreements between Warren and Singletary highlighted the controversies brought up by the officials’ handling of the case.

A grand jury decided not to indict any of the police officers involved in Prude’s death. A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleged there was an internal cover-up.

In November, the former chief announced his candidacy as a Republican Congressional candidate to run against Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle for the 25th district of New York. Before turning to politics, Singletary applied for the police chief job in Austin, Texas, but ultimately did not get the job.

