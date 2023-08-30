ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board’s former executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, again sued the City of Rochester along with current and former members of the agency Wednesday, this time demanding a jury trial for sexual harassment and retaliation claims.

In the latest complaint, Dwyer Reynolds claims former Board Director Shani Wilson began making unwanted sexual advances toward him days after he was hired in October 2020, and continued to do so for more than a year.

Dwyer Reynolds was placed on leave in May 2022. In a blog post the following month, he detailed the alleged sexual harassment campaign, and claimed his suspension was a form of retaliation for reporting it.

Dwyer Reynolds’ new complaint requests a jury trial, his attorney say, “as a vehicle to hold the city accountable for its misbehavior.” The full 109-page complaint is attached below.

A third-party investigator unaffiliated with the PAB, the city, or the police department examined the various claims last year, announcing in November that none of Dwyer Reynolds’ accusations of sexual harassment could be substantiated.

The investigator did find Wilson to have engaged in “incredibly inappropriate” conduct during a private meeting at Dwyer Reynolds’ home, but determined “behavior occurring on one occasion does not give rise to an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment.”

The investigation also determined Dwyer Reynolds repeatedly disregarded official city policies, inappropriately engaged with confidential documents, and exercised poor judgment in relation to staff relations and employee practices.

That complete report can be found here.

Wilson resigned from her position as board chair in June 2022. She said the accusations against her were not true, but felt it was the best move for the organization to move forward.

Read the complaint