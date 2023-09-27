ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former patient is suing Rochester Regional Health, alleging that the hospital was negligent when he was sexually abused by a chaplain.

According to the lawsuit, the John Doe patient was admitted to Park Ridge Hospital — which is now Unity Hospital — in the late 1980s-early 1990s due to a suicide attempt and ongoing depression.

The patient accused the chaplain, Reverend James Mulcahy, of taking advantage of him while in a weak state of mind, further alleging that while he was drugged, Rev. Mulcahy drove him to his home and abused him for almost four years and that he invited young men and boys to his home to abuse them.

The victim’s attorneys say that the hospital was negligent in hiring the chaplain and supervising him, adding that RRH should have known Mulcahey had a history of abuse towards young males.

The case is being filed under the New York Adult Survivor’s Act, which allows victims of sexual abuse to file a lawsuit past the statute of limitations.

Rochester Regional Health released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:

“Although Rochester Regional Health (“RRH”) does not publicly comment on pending litigation or patient matters, it takes all allegations of this nature seriously, whether they involve current or former patients, employees or visitors. RRH is committed to the safety and welfare of the members of our community and, as such, has robust policies, procedures, training and education addressing sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination and to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. RRH thoroughly investigates all allegations of abuse within our programs and facilities and makes the appropriate notifications to law enforcement and government authorities in compliance with mandatory reporting laws. RRH has assigned counsel to investigate the allegations in the plaintiff’s complaint, which was served on September 22, 2023. The complaint was our first notice of these claims relating to conduct which is alleged to have occurred several decades ago.”

