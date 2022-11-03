ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester nursing home employee has been convicted of raping a patient suffering from dementia.

Khadka Pradhan, 52, worked at the Shore Winds Nursing home when he sexually assaulted an 81-year-old patient on September 29, 2021. He was charged with rape, criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, along with a number of lesser offenses.

Pradhan was convicted on all of the above counts and faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for January 6.