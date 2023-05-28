ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Public Market’s annual “Flower City Days” event held another week of sales Sunday, with a variety of horticultural vendors gathering from around the area.

Organizers say the event offered sales of annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, gardening accessories, and more.

Good Earth Greenhouse worker Samantha Coons comes to the event from Clifton Springs. She says their loyalty to Flower City Markets is what has kept people coming back.

“We’re unloading some exotic and exciting flowers,” Coons said. “Terry, who owns Good Earth Greenhouse has been here for 20 years in this exact spot. So, we have many regulars.”

Coons says in addition to flower sales, Flower City Markers is a great way to socialize with the community.

“I’ve heard it many times, even today, that this is what you do as an adult. You meet up with your friends at the Public Market,” Coons said. “People get to know each other after years of coming here and come together.”

In their third weeks of sales, part owner of TNT Greenhouse Albert Talma has been a vendor at the event for about 20 years and says flower sales are a great way to get people excited for summer.

“I hope it’s a good thing for the community,” Talma said. “We live in the Southern tier so we drive 75 miles to come to the market.”

Coons says getting flowers now is the perfect way to kick off summer.

“You’re going to get all your plants, you’ll get them in, and then you won’t have to worry about that for the rest of the season,” she said.

For those who did not get a chance to stop by Sunday’s event., Flower City Days will continue sales on May 29, June 4, and June 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.