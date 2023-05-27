ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responders gathered at the Port of Rochester Marina to acknowledge Safe Boating Week.

The Rochester Fire Department, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary enforced safety tips to keep boaters safe during the season. These included vessel exams, life jacket demonstrations, and tours.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew Riesberg with the U.S. Coast Guard shares the best way to plan a nice day out at sea.

“Make sure you have all of your required safety equipment,” Officer Riesberg said. “If you feel so inclined, I’d suggest you reach out to the Coast Guard Auxiliary and get a vessel examination. Know your safety equipment, know where it’s located, and communicate that plan.”

For those who may feel inclined to jump in the water while out on a boat, the current temperature of water in Rochester averages between 55 to 60 degrees, getting colder the farther people travel on the lake, according to Officer Riesberg. He notes that hypothermia can set in at about 72 degrees.

Officer Riesberg says anyone who needs to call for help while they are out on a boat to call Channel 16 on Marine radios. Those who are close to land are recommended to call 911. Officer Riesberg says all units will be dispatched, including the Coast Guard, to come assist.