ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of downtown Rochester around South Clinton Avenue will close for several hours Thursday evening, for a first responder training exercise.

According to the Rochester Police Department and RG&E, the multi-agency training exercise will begin at 5:00 p.m. surrounding the RG&E offices at 180 S. Clinton Ave. There will be a large emergency responder presence in the area until around 9:00 p.m.

RG&E says federal, state, and local agencies will run an active assailant drill.

“This simulated exercise is being conducted in as realistic a manner as possible to evaluate and augment our overall readiness for an emergency event,” AVANGRID Vice President & Chief Security Officer Brian Harrell said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Preparedness is essential as we work to ready ourselves for any potential threat to our customers, employees and infrastructure, with the ongoing goal of ensuring we are more prepared today than ever before.”

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the drill area will be clearly marked as such.