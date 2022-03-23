ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — History is in the making with Rochester’s American Medical Response service.

The “Earn While you Learn Class” program which began in 2018 is celebrating its first all-female class of graduates on Wednesday.

“This is a day for optimism. Not only for each of you embarking on a new career, but for our community that is in-need of your skills. And we’ve lived through some troubling times with medical responses.” Monroe County Public Safety Director, Rich Tantalo said.

It allows students to earn a full-time wage while they complete the necessary training and certification courses to become an EMT.

The graduation has an even greater significance for many with it happening during Women’s History Month.