ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is declaring next week as Fire Prevention Week.

He and the new Rochester Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano announced the theme for this year: cooking safety.

The department shared cooking safety techniques Friday morning. Their goal for this year, to make people aware that the leading cause of fire is unattended cooking.

“Fire prevention is essential, we want people to practice it. We’re here to assist that through our community reduction programs, through our inspection programs, through all of our educational opportunities,” Napolitano said. “The City of Rochester Fire Department would like to partner with any and all stake holders within the city, both residential and commercial.”

They follow this with some tips explaining that you should limit time on your phone while cooking, and make sure children and animals are at least three feet away from the stove at all times.