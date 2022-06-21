ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No injuries were reported after a fire on the roof of a downtown Rochester building Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Rochester Fire Department, a call came in around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a fire on the roof of the Sibley Building. They say the caller said they were getting a fire extinguisher and pulling the fire alarm.

Officials say crews later made their way to the roof and “found a small section of the roof was on fire.” They say firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using hand lines and the building’s internal standpipe system.

Firefighters did a search of the 12th-floor apartments and found no evidence that the fire extended in that area from the roof.

Officials say no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. They say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities say 911 tried calling the initial caller back for more details, but we’re not able to connect with them. They say the initial caller did not present themselves at the scene.

