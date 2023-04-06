PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Master’s tees off down in Augusta, preparations for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club next month are being finalized — between having places to stay and marketing the best businesses and events to do while in town.

This has been several months in the making for people whose livelihoods revolve around tourism. Almost every week in May is taken up by college graduations, the Lilac Festival, and the PGA Championship happening in between.

Within the first few days, Len Parker opened the downstairs of his Pittsford home on Airbnb, the first half was reserved by multiple travelers from out of town for the golf tournament.

“I didn’t even have a chance to look at what a reasonable high premium pricing option should be,” Parker said. “I just put it in at the normal $199 I charge any old time.”

By choosing his Airbnb, Parker hopes visitors get a unique experience in Downtown Pittsford just a few blocks away and the cozy layout of his basement.

“We’ve got this lodge that feels like the Adirondacks,” Parker added. “But you can go down and a five-minute walk later you’re in a New England town setting.”

President and CEO of Visit Rochester Don Jeffries estimate more than 200,000 people will be visiting for the tournament alone. So, planning out your transportation is key.

“The PGA is working on the shuttles as we speak,” Jeffries told News 8. “So, I would advise people if you’re staying in a hotel grab a shuttle. It’s just so easy, you get on the bus they drop you off at the gate. And they just constantly run.”

Any hotel openings still available can be found by visiting Visit Rochester’s website. At Oak Hill Country Club the organization plans to set up two tents to promote the Lilac Festival and the best food to try in town.

“We have prepared a guide that we’re going to hand out at the PGA so people can look at it and see it, they can ask our people,” Jeffries continued. “We have a frontline training program we’ve been doing for the last six months training people at the front desk how to take care of visitors.”

When the PGA Championship and other festivals are over, Visit Rochester President Jeffries expects tourism next summer to increase due to visitors wanting to come back. Don’t forget the PGA Tour begins at Oak Hill Country Club on May 15.

Airbnb owner Len Parker urges all owners of properties for rent to do extensive background checks on renters before they let them in to avoid damage and disturbances caused during their stay.