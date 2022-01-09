Father of 14-year-old killed in Rochester makes plea one week after son’s death

Julius Greer Sr. says someone knows who shot his 14-year-old boy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One week after his 14-year-old boy was shot dead near his Rochester home, Julius Greer Sr. is begging anyone who knows anything about the killing to come forward.

“If it was your child, you would want me to come forward,” said Julius Greer Sr. “Someone has seen something, somebody knows something.”

Julius Greer Jr. died last Sunday evening not far from his home in the area of North and Herald Street becoming the first homicide victim in Rochester in 2022.

His father says he had sent him to the corner store nearby to grab some dinner items, but got nervous not long after.

“Just a feeling that something was off. The feeling that you get in the pit of your stomach,” Greer Sr. said.

He stepped outside to see a flurry of lights.

The 14-year-old Rochester student had been shot in the back and was pronounced dead on scene.

“For me and my family, this is has been like a nightmare. It’s a feeling that can’t be described. To wake up every morning and your kid’s not there, you don’t have any answers, you still don’t know what’s going on, nothing. This has been the most horrific time in my life right now. Words can’t even describe it,” Greer said Sunday.

Greer says he lost his best friend — a kid who loved math and science and had plans to help grow his father’s business.

His killer is still out there and Greer Sr. isn’t alone in calling for information.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and city hall employees have contributed to a reward fund that has grown to around $10,000.

If you know anything, you can offer a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.

To donate to the local family, you can visit the Go Fund Me page here.