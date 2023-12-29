ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, the family of Brendon Burns, who was shot and killed by police back in March, found out the exact details of what exactly happened that day. His brother, Matthew Hebert said he wants the police to be held responsible.

“I get it if you feel like your life is in danger then absolutely, I’m not against the police or anything like that. If I’m in trouble I want someone to call to help me of course, “said Hebert.

Mathew Hebert says he and his family learned Friday what actually happened to his sibling months ago.

According to the Attorney General’s report released Friday on Burns’ death, police were looking to arrest Brendon Burns based on reports that he was involved in shootings that happened that day and days prior.

The report says after police approached burns and identified himself, Burns reached towards his waist and took off — a foot chase began. Police ordered Burns to stop running and stop reaching for his waistband, then began shooting, striking Burns at least once.

The report goes on to say Burns went into a nearby parked car took out a backpack. As the bodycam footage shows Burns went into a backyard of his and began assembling a shotgun out of the backpack.

According to the AG report police yell for Burns to drop the weapon. As Burns raised the shotgun, police fired again but this time fatally striking him.

In the AG Report, it was found that the officers were justified in their actions. His brother Matthew says he feels otherwise.

“I’m not like defund the police or anything of that nature but if someone is running away, why would you shoot them? What in your mind would say this would be a good idea to shoot somebody over an alleged burglary or vandalism charge or something like that it just doesn’t make sense,” said Hebert.

Nate McMurray who is the attorney representing the family of Brendon Burns says the family is in disbelief.

“The people I represent, they never could’ve imagined being drawn into something like this. They’re just like you and me, regular people, working class people who had a respect for the police and still do and they are shocked this happened. They can’t believe their son and brother is gone,” said McMurray.



Attorney McMurray says the family has not taken any civil or criminal action to this point and are now considering what to do next.