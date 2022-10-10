ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In September, a late night shooting took the life of William Keith Booker, a retired RPD officer and a school resource officer at Franklin High School.

This week, as Booker’s family prepares for his funeral, we are learning more about a man described as a dedicated public servant, a steadfast friend and a loving father.

As Donnell Pinkard tries to process the shooting death of one of his best friends, he can’t help to think about the daughter Booker left behind.

“He pretty much retired and she was his world,” Pinkard said.

Booker served 21 years with the Rochester Police Department. When word spread that he was shot in his car on Jefferson Avenue on September 25, many in the law enforcement community shared stories of Booker’s compassion, his smile and connections to the youth in Rochester.

“Just a great, great man who was always happy, always positive, and he was unbelievably fast,” said MCSO Undersheriff Korey Brown. “He was a 1/10 hurdler. He was a beast.”

Pinkard met Booker on the track field, when they were in middle school. Many remember the speed of that high school track star —who joined the police force after serving in the military— and how Booker used that speed to outrun suspect on many occasions.

Pinkard said he wanted to follow Booker into the police academy, but instead made other choices that lead to a 15-year prison sentence. He says he survived that dark time in his life because of Booker.

“To have somebody come visit you and to know that they’re there for you,” Pinkard said. “His life spoke for itself, great all around person. It would be a challenge to find somebody who could say something bad about him.”

Pinkard, who drives a truck for a living, returned to Rochester Monday to attend Booker’s funeral. Calling hours will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Ark of Jesus Ministries at 100 Winton Rd.

Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. RPD will be providing an honor guard and escort during the funeral at The Father’s House church on 715 Paul Rd. in Rochester.