ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family is suing Monroe County after they were attacked in the Civic Center parking garage last January.

In the lawsuit, the family said that several homeless individuals had taken residence in the garage — something that the county was well aware of. They claimed that at least one of those individuals suffered from mental health issues, and had previously attacked other individuals.

The family claims that despite this, the county failed to take action to ensure the safety of the garage. They allege the garage was dimly lit, and no warnings were given about the potentially unsafe conditions in the garage.

The family is suing Monroe County for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

They added that Monroe County breached a duty to maintain the garage in a reasonably safe condition by “failing to remedy said dangerous condition to warn plaintiffs of said dangerous condition.”

Back in January 2022, officials from the Rochester Police Department said a man was injured after being attacked with a hockey stick. Officers found the victim to be suffering from apparent contusions and possible fractures.

On the night of the incident, officers also said the victim was with his family as they were walking back to their car from the Blue Cross Arena when they were approached by a male in the garage who began to scream for the victim and his family to come over to him.

Police said that the victim and his family tried to avoid the male and head to their parked car when the male continued to approach them in an aggressive manner.

A bystander driving out of the garage then intervened, investigators said, offering the victim and his family a ride. As the family tried to enter the bystander’s car, investigators said the aggressor tackled the victim, punching and kicking him.

Police added that the victim’s wife then exited the bystander’s vehicle and tried to help her husband. They say the aggressor then picked up a hockey stick from inside the car and began to swing it at the wife. Officials say the husband got between the attacker and his wife and was hit several times by the attacker with the hockey stick.

The victim and his wife ultimately got in the concern citizen’s car, fled the scene, and called 911.

Police later located and arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Tyrone Oliver, who is charged with assault in the second degree. According to Monroe County officials, Oliver has a “violent past.”

Days after the incident, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced enhanced security measures for the garage center. Bello went on to propose 24/7 security, enhanced LED lighting in all levels of the garage, increased and improved video cameras throughout the garage, and more.

News 8 has reached out to Monroe County, who says they cannot comment on pending litigation, as well as MAPCO.

Check back in with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.