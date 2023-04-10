ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A panel of faith, community and government leaders gathered in Rochester tonight to show what can be done to stop gun violence plaguing the city. Also featuring school students to discuss what it will take to give Rochester a better future.

Organizers acknowledged the systemic issues that lead to gun violence and other violent crime in Rochester but offered resources available to keep young people from turning to guns as a solution.

Tyler Gibson is a senior about to graduate from RCSD. Who wanted to participate in this Town Hall because gun violence has been a burden for him growing up.

“I myself have personally witnessed gun violence and I feel like it changes the community,” Gibson said. “The fear in the atmosphere and the vibe of the community is different because there’s fear to go outside because you don’t know if you’re next.”

Gibson wants to be part of the change so he and others his age can live in safe communities. Bishop Johnny Harris of Provision Full Gospel Church was among the panelists at tonight’s anti-gun violence town hall. He argues faith leaders can play a role by addressing socioeconomic issues such as a lack of quality housing and jobs.

“Children that have been left home by themselves and in the midst of it they’ve even tried to find food, tried to find particular places where they can go,” Bishop Harris explained. “So, these particular cases then involve gangs, individuals who give them another way of life but it’s not the proper way of life.”

Data from RPD’s Open Data Portal shows Rochester has experienced 11 homicides so far in 2023. Almost a 50% decrease in killings compared to this time last year. But Sheriff Todd Baxter indicated shootings that don’t end deadly remain too high. So, members of the city council called on Governor Kathy Hochul to reform state laws to give judges more power to determine if a suspect caught with an illegal firearm should be held in custody.

“We have individuals who are currently out on the streets, and they are basically offenders over and over again,” Bishop Patterson added. “They should really be locked up in the midst of where they are today. So, with the dangerousness standards gun balance act it allows them to be in jail where they should be, versus being on the streets making even more havoc.”

This was the fifth time this panel has met to discuss gun violence prevention. Victor Saunders from the Office of Violence Prevention participated along with City Councilman Michael Patterson in the discussion also about services the city offers.

If you wish to be part of this movement or to learn more about their approaches, you can email the organizers at stopthegunviolencetownhall@gmail.com.