ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today RCSD School No. 17 kicked off National Faith and Blue celebrations, which will continue throughout the weekend.

Organizers say the initiative is all about breaking down barriers with law enforcement and faith based groups.

There were Rochester police officers, Monroe County Sheriffs deputies, and clergy leaders in attendance. They met with sixth and eighth graders Friday to play games in the gym. Saturday they will march together to the Public Safety Building.

This is the fourth year the Rochester Police Department has participated in this initiative, and they say they hope to continue to tradition in the future.