ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small explosion rocked a business complex on Buffalo Road in Rochester Thursday.

Fire crews responded around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say the sprinkler system was set off, which helped contain the fire.

It’s still not known what caused the initial explosion.

Firefighters say the scene has now become a Hazmat situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.