ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exhibit unveiled Thursday in Rochester showcases key figures of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

The exhibit is in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans made a proclamation Thursday at the exhibit, saying the City of Rochester remains dedicated to those on the margins of society.

Mimi Lee, the curator of the exhibit and the president of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Association, says it’s important to recognize the troubles those in the community still face to this day.

According to Lee, “It doesn’t matter where we come from, doesn’t matter what color, we are all here for the great American dream. We are all immigrants except for the Asian American Indians that are here. So, we are here to find the American dream, find a safe haven, find a great place to live, work to prosper, and for our children to grow up.”

This weekend the organization will hold a summit to explore opportunities for Asian Americans.

Registration is available online at APPAROC.