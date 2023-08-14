ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A public meeting was held Monday evening in the City Council chambers to address the gun violence epidemic in Rochester. About 60 people were there, both in-person and over Zoom. Some were heavy hitters from the community, and others were just average concerned citizens.

City Councilman at large Willie Lightfoot spearheaded the discussion. He also heads up the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition. He said this meeting was a brainstorming session.

“We want to exhaust the solutions tonight,” he said.

Lightfoot says Rochester has too many guns and too many people getting killed. “No one person has the solution.”

Speakers advocated for more resources for young folks or creating a coalition that serves the mental health needs of the public. Reverend Julius Clay with New Bethel Church presented a seven-point plan including greater security measures and calling for gun checkpoints in the city.

Plan by Rev. Dr. Julius Clay

Others said for offenders, there’s just no fear of picking up a gun, taking shots at aspects of bail reform.

“We need to restore the criminal justice system,” said James Vanbrederode, speaking on behalf of law enforcement

Vanbrederode said too much power has been taken away to hold offenders accountable.

“You’re seeing (people on probation) committing crimes in the middle of the night because nobody’s watching them,” he said.

Marcus C. Williams with ‘Roc Unite‘ said City Council needs to engage more with state and federal lawmakers. “Hey, we have a serious issue with bail reform and Raise the Age, and it’s impacting people’s ability to be punished,” said Williams.

Clay Harris with Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, says many of these gun violence problems start at home.

“We have to get back to basics. The basics are family. The basics are morals and values,” said Harris.

Lightfoot said he can take what he hears and make a plan. That plan then goes to City Council.

“I’m going to be working to implement those immediately, and then we’re going to be advocating because that’s what the coalition does,” said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot said they will be holding another one of these open forums again on August 21st.