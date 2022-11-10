ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special event was held Thursday night on the eve of Veterans Day to support a local program that has helped countless veterans.

The event at the Strathallan backed Warrior Salute Veteran Services, which is run through CDS Life Transitions. Their offerings including the NUCOR, house in Penfield which helps struggling veterans transition into independent living.

“The dollars that are given go right back into Rochester,” said CDS Life Transitions COO Andrew Sewnauth. “We have veterans that come from all around the globe and they go into Rochester because they know that this a community that loves veterans and supports them.”

Colonel DJ Reyes gave the keynote address. Adam Chodak was proud to emcee the event