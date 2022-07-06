ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said an announcement will be made Thursday about a potential new police chief for Rochester.

The mayor hinted at the decision Wednesday during a downtown development press conference.

Rochester has not had a permanent police chief since September 2020 when La’Ron Singletary was fired after the death of Daniel Prude. Singletary announced his retirement shortly after news of Prude’s death became public, but was fired by Lovely Warren before the retirement took effect.

David Smith is currently acting as interim police chief for the Rochester Police Department. He took over in October last year after former interim Chief Cynthia Herriott Sullivan resigned.

The city is currently on pace to match the record-setting violence seen in 2021 when Rochester recorded 81 homicides. On Tuesday, an altercation that later turned into a fight claimed the life of Willie Wofford, 24, who was shot and killed at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center.

According to the police department’s data portal, it marked the 37th homicide this year.

“This violence is not something we’re going to be able to arrest ourselves out of,” Chief Smith said during a January press conference.

As of April, the search for a new chief was still ongoing with “a core group of candidates that we’re looking at,” said Evans. Since then, Wednesday’s announcement is the latest update provided.

While the Rochester Police Department was not involved in the hiring process, the city’s Police Accountability Board and a public survey both helped in narrowing down the qualifications and recruitment needed for the new police chief.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.