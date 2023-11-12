ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids and teens gathered Sunday for the kickoff of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans’ inaugural esports tournament “Mayor’s Madden Invitational.”

The event took place at the David F. Gantt R-Center on North Street. According to the City of Rochester, the tournament provides a fun opportunity for players to show their skills while being excited of in-person competition.

Mayor Evans said the event is part of his effort to expand opportunities for youth to pursue esports and video gaming.

“Most important thing, is to have fun,” Mayor Evans said. “Often times, there is too much anonymity when you are playing in the comfort of your living room. Here, you actually get to meet people, and you get to connect with people.”

The tournament continues until 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome to attend the free event.